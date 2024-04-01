ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Soubin Shahir’s ‘Machante Malakha’ out

April 01, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The Boban Samuel directorial also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Machante Malakha’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of the Malayalam film Machante Malakha unveiled the first look as a motion poster on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A star called Soubin Shahir

The Boban Samuel directorial stars Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod. The motion poster hints at Machante Malakha being a light-hearted entertainer featuring Soubin Shahir as a KSRTC bus conductor.

Machante Malakha is written by Jexson Antony while Ajeesh P Thomas has penned the screenplay. The film also stars Vineeth Thattil, Shanthi Krishna, Manoj K U, and Dileesh Pothen.

Soubin Shahir reunites with ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ maker for his next

Ouseppachan is in charge of the film’s music while Vivek Menon and Ratheesh Raj are handling the cinematography and editing. Produced by Abraham Mathew, the release date of Machante Malakha is expected to be announced soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US