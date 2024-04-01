GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of Soubin Shahir’s ‘Machante Malakha’ out

The Boban Samuel directorial also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod

April 01, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Machante Malakha’ 

First look of ‘Machante Malakha’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of the Malayalam film Machante Malakha unveiled the first look as a motion poster on Sunday.

A star called Soubin Shahir

The Boban Samuel directorial stars Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod. The motion poster hints at Machante Malakha being a light-hearted entertainer featuring Soubin Shahir as a KSRTC bus conductor.

Machante Malakha is written by Jexson Antony while Ajeesh P Thomas has penned the screenplay. The film also stars Vineeth Thattil, Shanthi Krishna, Manoj K U, and Dileesh Pothen.

Soubin Shahir reunites with ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ maker for his next

Ouseppachan is in charge of the film’s music while Vivek Menon and Ratheesh Raj are handling the cinematography and editing. Produced by Abraham Mathew, the release date of Machante Malakha is expected to be announced soon.

