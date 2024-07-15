GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of Sarath Kumar’s ‘The Smile Man’ out

 The film is written by Kamala Alchemis and directed by Syam and Praveen

Published - July 15, 2024 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Sarath Kumar’s ‘The Smile Man’

First look of Sarath Kumar’s ‘The Smile Man’ | Photo Credit: @realsarathkumar/X

The first look of actor Sarath Kumar’s upcoming investigative thriller, The Smile Man, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday, on the occasion of the actor’s 70th birthday. The film is written by Kamala Alchemis and directed by Syam and Praveen.

The first look poster features the actor in two looks, possibly hinting that he plays dual roles in the film. In an earlier conversation with The Hindu, Sarath Kumar said that he plays a retired cop with Alzheimer’s in The Smile Man

Why Sarath Kumar can’t stop playing cops: ‘They see me in a space akin to Denzel Washington’

The film, which marks Sarath’s 150th film, also features Ineya and Sija Rose in pivotal roles. With music scored by Gavaskar Avinash, the film has cinematography by Vikram Mohan and editing by San Lokesh.

The Smile Man is produced by Salil Das, Anish Haridasan and Anandan T under their Magnum Movies, Wednesday Stories and Ka Film Company production banners.

