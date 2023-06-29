First look of Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ out

June 29, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The first look of Raj B Shetty’s Toby is out. The film is directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal, Raj’s long-term associate. Toby will hit the screens on August 25.

In the first-look poster, Raj B Shetty comes across in an intense avatar, sporting a nose ring. The actor is also seen with facial cuts and wounds. Toby is Raj B Shetty’s third film after Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, both the films which he also directed. Toby has Samyukta Hornad and Chaithra J Achar playing important roles.

The story of Toby was written by writer-director T K Dayanand and Raj B Shetty wrote the script and screenplay based on it. The film’s music is from Midhun Mukundan. Raj B Shetty is also awaiting the release of his third directorial Swathi Muthina Male Haniye, produced by actor-politician Ramya, and Rudhiram, a Malayalam film also starring Aparna Balamurali.

