ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ out

June 29, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ is directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal and the film will release on August 25

Vivek M V _11906

Raj B Shetty in ‘Toby’ | Photo Credit: @RajbShettyOMK/Twitter

The first look of Raj B Shetty’s Toby is out. The film is directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal, Raj’s long-term associate. Toby will hit the screens on August 25.

ALSO READ
Raj B Shetty on the making of 'Ondu Motteya Kathe'

In the first-look poster, Raj B Shetty comes across in an intense avatar, sporting a nose ring. The actor is also seen with facial cuts and wounds. Toby is Raj B Shetty’s third film after Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, both the films which he also directed. Toby has Samyukta Hornad and Chaithra J Achar playing important roles.

The story of Toby was written by writer-director T K Dayanand and Raj B Shetty wrote the script and screenplay based on it. The film’s music is from Midhun Mukundan. Raj B Shetty is also awaiting the release of his third directorial Swathi Muthina Male Haniye, produced by actor-politician Ramya, and Rudhiram, a Malayalam film also starring Aparna Balamurali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US