We had earlier reported that Telugu star Nani is once again joining hands with director Vivek Athreya for his 31st film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and it also stars Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah.

The first look of Priyanka was shared from the film by Nani via his X profile. It introduces the actor as Charulatha, a cop.

With Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Priyanka is starring opposite Nani for the second time after Nani’s Gang Leader (2019). The film will also mark the reunion of Nani and Vivek Athreya after Ante Sundaraniki.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will feature cinematography by Murali G, music by Jakes Bejoy and editing by Karthika Srinivas R. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is scheduled to release on 29 August 2024 in Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada all titled Surya’s Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nani is teaming up with Sujeeth for Nani 32and Srikanth Odela for Nani 33.