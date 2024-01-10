GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘The Goat Life’ out

The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10

January 10, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘The Goat Life’

First look of ‘The Goat Life’ | Photo Credit: @PrithviOfficial/X

The first look of National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life (Aadujeevithamin Malayalam) is out. The film, a dream project for its director, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ trailer promises a hard-hitting survival drama

The film look was released by Prabhas who was Prithviraj’s co-star in the recently released Prashanth Neel film Salaar

‘I write for my satisfaction’

In a statement, Prithviraj said, “I knew The Goat Life was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I’d face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally. I have dedicated five years of my life to my character in the film, Najeeb. Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character. As we have unveiled the first look poster of The Goat Life today, we promise there is a lot more to come. We also hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty are handling the film’s music and sound design respectively. 

With cinematography by Sunil KS, and editing by A Sreekar Prasad, the film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

