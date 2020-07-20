First look of Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu is out

20 July 2020 16:20 IST

The first look poster of the Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu has been released.

The film bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne’s production company, Sunny Wayne Productions, will be helmed by debutant director Liju Krishna.

The poster has a bearded Nivin Pauly in a ‘mass’ look. The tagline to Padavettu announces ‘Chaos… Struggle… Survival… The Padavettu will continue as far as humanity prevails…’

Nivin announced it on his Twitter handle and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathy too shared it on his handle.

The poster shows Nivin holding a sickle, in a bearded avatar reminiscent of his look in Premam, with three men in the background.

Aditi Balan, who acted in the Tamil film Aruvi, is the female lead. Manju Warrier will essay a pivotal role in the film, alongside are actors Shine Tom Chacko, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans and Vijayaraghavan. The music is by Govind Vasantha.