ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Nithiin’s ‘Extra’ out; gets a release date

July 24, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The film, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, will have music by Harris Jayaraj

ANI

First look of ‘Extra’ | Photo Credit: @VamsiVakkantham/Twitter

Makers of the action entertainer Extra, starring Nithiin, unveiled the first look poster along with the release date. Taking to Twitter, director Vakkantham Vamsi treated fans with a first look of Nithiin and the new film update.

The poster showed two different avatars of actors. The makers are through with 60 per cent of the filming. The remaining is under process. The film is slated to release on December 23.

Starring Nithiin and Sree Leela, the Telugu movie is being helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi. The film marks the second venture of the filmmaker who earlier helmed the 2018 action film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy [Sreshth Movies] in collaboration with Aditya Movies & Entertainments, Extra will have music by Harris Jayaraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US