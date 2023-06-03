First look of Mammootty from ‘Bazooka’ out

June 03, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

We had previously reported that Mammootty is working on a film titled Bazooka. The film’s first look has now been released by the makers.

The first look features the veteran actor pulling the cover off a vintage bike. It features the actor with long hair and according to sources, Mammootty will appear in multiple looks in the film.

Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Sidharth Bharthan, Shine Tom Chacko, VK Prakash, Vasisht Umesh, and Bhama Arun. Produced by Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films, the film will have cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Midhun Mukundan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.