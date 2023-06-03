ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Mammootty from ‘Bazooka’ out

June 03, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film also stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Bazooka’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

We had previously reported that Mammootty is working on a film titled Bazooka. The film’s first look has now been released by the makers. 

ALSO READ
Mammootty and Mohanlal join celebrities from different walks of life in a series of videos to raise awareness of autism

The first look features the veteran actor pulling the cover off a vintage bike. It features the actor with long hair and according to sources, Mammootty will appear in multiple looks in the film. 

Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Sidharth Bharthan, Shine Tom Chacko, VK Prakash, Vasisht Umesh, and Bhama Arun. Produced by Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films, the film will have cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Midhun Mukundan. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US