ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani from ‘Officer On Duty’ out

Published - November 04, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Written by Shahi Kabir, the film is helmed by debutant Jithu Ashraf.

The Hindu Bureau

First looks of Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani from ‘Officer On Duty’ | Photo Credit: @kunchacks/Instagram

The first-look posters of actors Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani from their upcoming Malayalam movie, Officer On Duty, were unveiled by the makers on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Written by Shahi Kabir, the film is helmed by debutant Jithu Ashraf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actors took to their official Instagram handles to share the posters.

Unforgettable Malayalam movies on memory and identity that precede Amal Neerad’s ‘Bougainvillea’

The cast of the crime thriller also features Jagadesh, Vishakh Nair, Manoj KU, Srikant Murali, CJ Antony, Jaya Kurup, and Unni Lalu among others.

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, Officer On Duty has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, who is famous for directing Mamootty’s hit 2023 film Kannur Squad. Chaman Chakko serves as the editor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Martin Prakkat, Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair produce the film under their Martin Prakkat Films and The Green Room banners.

‘Thalapathy 69’: Priyamani, Gautham Menon, Mamitha Baiju on board Vijay-H Vinoth film
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US