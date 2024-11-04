First look of Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani from ‘Officer On Duty’ out

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - November 04, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look posters of actors Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani from their upcoming Malayalam movie, Officer On Duty, were unveiled by the makers on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Written by Shahi Kabir, the film is helmed by debutant Jithu Ashraf.

The actors took to their official Instagram handles to share the posters.

The cast of the crime thriller also features Jagadesh, Vishakh Nair, Manoj KU, Srikant Murali, CJ Antony, Jaya Kurup, and Unni Lalu among others.

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, Officer On Duty has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, who is famous for directing Mamootty’s hit 2023 film Kannur Squad. Chaman Chakko serves as the editor.

Martin Prakkat, Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair produce the film under their Martin Prakkat Films and The Green Room banners.

