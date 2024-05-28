ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Joju George’s directorial debut ‘Pani’ out

Published - May 28, 2024 12:42 pm IST

Written and directed by Malayalam actor Joju George, the film is touted to be a thriller based on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Pani’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look of actor Joju George’s directorial debut Pani has been released. The film is touted to be a thriller on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur, Kerala. Joju George’s Thug Life co-actor Silamabarasan TR took to X to share the first look glimpse of the film.

Actor Joju George to make directorial debut with ‘Pani’

Joju has also written the script of Pani. Veteran cinematographer Venu is a part of the film’s crew. The film also stars Abhinaya, Sagar Surya and Junaiz VP. Jinto George is also roped in as a cinematographer for the film which has music by Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS. Joju’s home banner Appu Pathu Pappu Production House is producing the film along with Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan’s Gokulam Movies and ADS Studios.

Bobby Deol, Joju George in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller: reports

Meanwhile, apart from Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead and directed by Mani Ratnam, Joju is also a part of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film with director Karthik Subbaraj. He is also starring in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming Hindi thriller along with Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad.

Watch the first look motion poster of Pani here:

