GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

First look of Joju George’s directorial debut ‘Pani’ out

Written and directed by Malayalam actor Joju George, the film is touted to be a thriller based on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur

Published - May 28, 2024 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Pani’

First look poster of ‘Pani’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look of actor Joju George’s directorial debut Pani has been released. The film is touted to be a thriller on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur, Kerala. Joju George’s Thug Life co-actor Silamabarasan TR took to X to share the first look glimpse of the film.

Actor Joju George to make directorial debut with ‘Pani’

Joju has also written the script of Pani. Veteran cinematographer Venu is a part of the film’s crew. The film also stars Abhinaya, Sagar Surya and Junaiz VP. Jinto George is also roped in as a cinematographer for the film which has music by Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS. Joju’s home banner Appu Pathu Pappu Production House is producing the film along with Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan’s Gokulam Movies and ADS Studios.

Bobby Deol, Joju George in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller: reports

Meanwhile, apart from Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead and directed by Mani Ratnam, Joju is also a part of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film with director Karthik Subbaraj. He is also starring in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming Hindi thriller along with Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad.

Watch the first look motion poster of Pani here:

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.