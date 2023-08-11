ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones from ‘Finestkind’ out

August 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

‘Finestkind’ is written and directed by Brian Helgeland, and it will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

The Hindu Bureau

The first look of ‘Finestkind’ | Photo Credit: Twitter

The first look of Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones is out from the film Finestkind. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival September, following which it will debut on Paramount+.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Two estranged brothers hatch a deal with a Boston crime syndicate, which spells danger for the brothers and their father as well as a mysterious young woman.” Finestkind is written and directed by Brian Helgeland, and produced by Gary Foster, Russ Kransoff, Taylor Sheridan and David C Glasser.

The film also stars, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Tim Daly, Clayne Crawford, Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Lolita Davidovich, Meghan Leather, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Fernanda Andrade, Charlie Thurston, Jackie Sandler, Rebecca Gibel, and Kevin Craig West.

CONNECT WITH US