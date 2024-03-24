First look of Jayam Ravi’s ‘Genie’ out

March 24, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

With music scored by AR Rahman, the film features Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads

We had earlier reported that actor Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film is a pan-Indian, high-budget fantasy titled Genie. Today, the makers unveiled the first look of the film. The poster features Ravi as a genie emerging out of a magical pot. ALSO READ ‘Siren’ movie review: Jayam Ravi struggles in a vexing, dull drama

Directed by Arjunan Jr, an erstwhile assistant of Mysskin, the film features Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads.

With music scored by AR Rahman, Genie has cinematography by Mahesh Muthuswami and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner.

Last seen in Siren, Ravi has M Rajesh’s Brother, Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and Thani Oruvan 2, the sequel to his 2015 hit crime drama, and Kadhalikka Neramillai, co-starring Nithya Menen, in the line-up.

