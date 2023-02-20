ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Hiphop Adhi’s ‘Veeran’ out

February 20, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Speculated to be a superhero film, the shooting of ‘Veeran’ was wrapped up in October last year

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Veeran’ | Photo Credit: @hiphoptamizha/Twitter

The first look of Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Veeran is out. The first look features Adhi in two different looks. Speculated to be a superhero film, the shooting of Veeran was wrapped up in October last year.

The music director-turned-actor took to Twitter where he shared the first look. 

Veeran is directed by ARK Saravan of Maragatha Naanayam-fame. Sathya Jyothi Films, the production banner behind Adhi’s latest films Sivakumarin Sabadham and Anbarivu, has also produced Veeran. Starring Athira Raj as the female lead, the rest of the cast includes Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Sassi Selvaraj. With cinematography by Deepak D Menon, Adhi is also composing music for Veeran

