‘Rebel’: First look of GV Prakash Kumar’s next out

October 26, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The film is written and directed by debutant Nikesh RS

The Hindu Bureau

First-look poster of ‘Rebel’ | Photo Credit: @SilambarasanTR_/X

The first-look poster of actor GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film Rebelwas unveiled by actor Silambarasan TR on Thursday. The film is written and directed by debutant Nikesh RS.

Though plot details are unknown, the first look promises a political actioner on cards. The poster features Prakash hurling bottle bombs at a political rally.

Details regarding rest of the cast remain unknown at the moment. Rebel has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Apart from starring, Prakash has scored the music for the film.

Rebel is produced by KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner.

