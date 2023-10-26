HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rebel’: First look of GV Prakash Kumar’s next out

The film is written and directed by debutant Nikesh RS

October 26, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Rebel’

First-look poster of ‘Rebel’ | Photo Credit: @SilambarasanTR_/X

The first-look poster of actor GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film Rebelwas unveiled by actor Silambarasan TR on Thursday. The film is written and directed by debutant Nikesh RS.

Though plot details are unknown, the first look promises a political actioner on cards. The poster features Prakash hurling bottle bombs at a political rally.

ALSO READ
GV Prakash’s 25th film is ‘Kingston’; title look poster out

Details regarding rest of the cast remain unknown at the moment. Rebel has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Apart from starring, Prakash has scored the music for the film.

Rebel is produced by KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.