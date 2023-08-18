First look of Godzilla and Titans live-action original series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ out

August 18, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Apple TV+ has announced the title of its upcoming sci-fi series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse. Titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the first look images from the 10-episode series was also released.

A statement from the makers read, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. The series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes.

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse is a universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture’s most titanic forces of nature. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the Monsterverse has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

