First look of ‘Evidence,’ starring Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra, out

September 30, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

We had previously reported that Sasikumar and are teaming up for a film that is written and directed by RDM of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban fame. Titled Evidence, the film’s first look was released earlier today by the makers.

Interestingly, the two actors have previously starred together in the 2014 Tamil film Bramman. Evidence will be produced by S Kathiresan under the banner Five Star Creations LLP.

Also starring Yogi Babu and veteran director Kasthuri Raja, the film’s music is by Ron Ethan Yohann. With KS Vishnu Shri handling the cinematography, Evidence’s editing is by Deepak M.

