First look of Dulquer Salmaan -Venky Atluri’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ out

February 03, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor Dulquer Salmaan is joining hands with filmmaker Venky Atluri for a film titled Lucky Baskhar. The makers of the film have released the first look.

Dulquer took to his X profile where he shared the first look and called it a celebration of 12 years of his journey in the film industry.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead who was recently seen in the Telugu film Guntur Kaaram and Tamil film Singapore Saloon.

Lucky Baskhar has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Nimish Ravi serves as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. Lucky Baskhar is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is slated to release soon in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Dulquer also has Kaantha which he is also producing alongside Rana Daggubati. He is also a part of Sudha Kongara’s next with Suriya as well as Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film with Kamal Haasan, Thug Life.

