ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Captain Miller’ out

June 30, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

‘Captain Miller’ also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Captain Miller’ | Photo Credit: @dhanushkraja/Twitter

We had previously reported that Dhanush is teaming up with director Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame for a film titled Captain Miller. The film’s first look has now been released by the makers.

ALSO READ
Shivarajkumar wraps up shoot for ‘Captain Miller’

In the first look, Dhanush, who is playing the titular role, is seen as the last man standing on a war field, holding a weapon.

Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush is set to be seen in three different looks in Captain Miller. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US