First-look of Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham’s ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ released

February 23, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is inspired from real events and features Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham in lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

On a Wing and a Prayer, inspired by real events, follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

The film is based on the true story of Doug S. White, who serves as a co-producer on the film. Written by Brian Egeston, the film is directed by Sean McNamara and features Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe, Anna Enger Ritch, Brandon Quinn, Rachael Markarian, Brett Rice and Rocky Myers.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023.

