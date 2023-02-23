HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First-look of Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham’s ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ released

‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is inspired from real events and features Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham in lead roles

February 23, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’

A still from ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

On a Wing and a Prayer, inspired by real events, follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

The film is based on the true story of Doug S. White, who serves as a co-producer on the film. Written by Brian Egeston, the film is directed by Sean McNamara and features Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe, Anna Enger Ritch, Brandon Quinn, Rachael Markarian, Brett Rice and Rocky Myers.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.