First look of ‘Criminal’, starring Sarath Kumar and Gautham Karthik, out

August 25, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

‘Criminal’ shooting has been wrapped up and the film is in its last leg of post-production

The first look of Criminal, starring actors Sarath Kumar and Gautham Karthik in the lead, has been released. Produced by Parsa Pictures P.R. Meenakshi Sundaram and IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures, the film is directed by Dakshina Moorthy. The first look was released by actor Silambarasan via his Twitter profile.

In a statement released by the makers, the filmmaker said, “So far, many Tamil films based on the nativity and love stories in the backdrops of Madurai have been made. But Criminal will be an exception, as it is going to be a crime-thriller based in the city. We have made many local residents of Madurai act and dub in their own voices for this film.”

Criminal shooting has been wrapped up and the film is in its last leg of post-production. Sam CS is composing music for the film which features cinematography by Prasanna S Kumar and editing by Manikanda Balaji. More details on the rest of the cast and release date are expected soon.

