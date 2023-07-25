ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Christos Nikou’s ‘Fingernails’, featuring Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley, out

July 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

‘Fingernails’ is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival following which, it will stream on Apple TV+

The Hindu Bureau

Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley in a scene from ‘Fingernails’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look from director Christos Nikou’s Fingernails has been released by the makers. Said to be a sci-fi love story, the film stars The Bear-fame Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley (known for Chernobyl and I’m Thinking of Ending Things).

ALSO READ
‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

Riz Ahmed is onboard as Trevor, a mysterious and dedicated instructor and the film also stars Schitt’s Creek actor Annie Murphy. Cate Blanchett’s production company Dirty Films is producing the film alongside FilmNation Entertainment and Christos Nikou is in charge of direction. 

Fingernails is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival following which, it will stream on Apple TV+ from September. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US