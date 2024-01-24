ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil movie unveiled

January 24, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

T-Series shared the posters of the film, titled ‘Dange’ in Hindi and ‘Por’ in Tamil, in a post on Instagram

PTI

The poster of ‘Dange’

Bollywood studio T-Series on Wednesday shared the first look of filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming Hindi-Tamil feature film.

The studio shared the posters of the film, titled "Dange" in Hindi and "Por" in Tamil, in a post on Instagram.

"#Dange loading!! Get ready to pick a side. #Por," T-Series posted.

The Hindi version of the film will feature Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting parts.

Whereas, the Tamil version is headlined by "Master" actor Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram of "Poomaram" fame. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan.

Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as "Shaitan", "David" and "Taish", has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.

