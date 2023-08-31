First look of Austin Butler from ‘The Bikeriders’ out

The first look of actor Austin Butler from Jeff Nichols’ upcoming film The Bikeriders has been released. The social media profiles of 20th Century Studios shared the first look and also confirmed that the film will debut at the Telluride Film Festival on Thursday, August 31.
The first look is a black and white image featuring the Elvis actor on a Harley Davidson Electra Glide.
Based on the 1968 photo-book of the same name by renowned photographer Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders will tell the fictional story of a Midwestern motorcycle club, their origins and rise to become a gang over the course of a decade.
The film also stars Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. Produced by Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, The Bikeriders is set to be released to theaters this December.
