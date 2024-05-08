ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Atharvaa - Nimisha Sajayan’s ‘DNA’ out

May 08, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The film is helmed by director Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘DNA’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame is helming a new film titled DNA starring Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atharvaa interview: The definition of love has changed since the days of ‘Idhayam’

The makers of the film have released the first look.

Jayanthi Ambethkumar is producing the film under the Olympia Movies banner. The film’s cinematography will be by Parthiban while Nelson’s frequent collaborator VJ Sabu Joseph is handling the editing of DNA.

Nimisha Sajayan on being Mala Jogi, the lead character in web-series ‘Poacher’

Meanwhile, Atharvaa is awaiting the release of Nirangal Moondru followed by Thanal. Nimisha, on the other hand, will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series, Dabba Cartel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US