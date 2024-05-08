First look of Atharvaa - Nimisha Sajayan’s ‘DNA’ out

May 08, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

We had previously reported that director Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame is helming a new film titled DNA starring Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles.

The makers of the film have released the first look.

Jayanthi Ambethkumar is producing the film under the Olympia Movies banner. The film’s cinematography will be by Parthiban while Nelson’s frequent collaborator VJ Sabu Joseph is handling the editing of DNA.

Meanwhile, Atharvaa is awaiting the release of Nirangal Moondru followed by Thanal. Nimisha, on the other hand, will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series, Dabba Cartel.

