First look of Arun Vijay - Bala’s ‘Vanangaan’ out

The film stars Roshini Prakash as the female lead

September 25, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Vanangaan’

First look of ‘Vanangaan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Bala is teaming up with Arun Vijay for Vangangaan. The film’s first look has been released by the makers now. 

The first look features a muddied Arun Vijay carrying mud figurines of Periyar in one hand and Vinayagar in the other. 

ALSO READ
Arun Vijay shares his emotional journey of working with his father, son, and pet in ‘Oh My Dog’

Arun Vijay has replaced Suriya in the film after Suriya opted out of the project for changes in the story. The new film stars Roshini Prakash as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes Samuthirakani, Mysskin and others. 

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions in association with Bala’s B Studios, Vanangaan will have music by GV Prakash. The film’s cinematography is by RB Gurudev while Sathish Suriya, who worked on Bala’s Varmaaand Naachiyaar, is handling the editing. 

