First look of Arulnithi’s ‘Demonte Colony 2’ out

August 03, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

We had previously reported that director Ajay Gnanamuthu is reuniting with actor Arulnithi for the sequel of their hit horror film Demonte Colony, which was also the filmmaker’s debut venture. With the shooting wrapped up, the makers of Demonte Colony 2 have released the first look of the film.

Starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, the rest of the cast of Demonte Colony 2 includes Antti Jaaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid and Archana Ravichandran.

Produced by BTG Universal in association with Gnanamuthu Pattarai & White Nights Entertainment, the film’s music is by Sam CS while Harish Kannan and Kumaresh D are handling the cinematography and editing respectively.

Watch the film’s motion poster here...

