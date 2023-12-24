First look of Ameer’s ‘Iraivan Miga Periyavan’ out

December 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The first-look poster of actor-filmmaker Ameer’s much-anticipated film Iraivan Miga Periyavan was unveiled by the makers today. The film, which marks Ameer’s return to the director’s chair after ten years, has a story penned by Vetri Maaran and Thangam.

The poster was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of producer AR Jaffer Sadiq’s birthday. The poster features a dual exposure-like edit of actors Azhar and newcomer Mydeen within the silhouette of a man.

Also starring Karu Pazhaniappan, Iraivan Miga Periyavan has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film has cinematography by Ramji.

Iraivan Miga Periyavan is Ameer’s fifth directorial after Mounam Pesiyadhe, Raam, Paruthiveeran, and Aadhi Bhagavan. Notably, all of them have music scored by Yuvan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.