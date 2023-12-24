GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of Ameer’s ‘Iraivan Miga Periyavan’ out

With a story written by Vetri Maaran and Thangam, the film marks Ameer’s return to the director’s chair after ten years

December 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Ameer’s ‘Iraivan Miga Periyavan’

First look of Ameer’s ‘Iraivan Miga Periyavan’ | Photo Credit: @jsmpicture/X

The first-look poster of actor-filmmaker Ameer’s much-anticipated film Iraivan Miga Periyavan was unveiled by the makers today. The film, which marks Ameer’s return to the director’s chair after ten years, has a story penned by Vetri Maaran and Thangam.

The poster was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of producer AR Jaffer Sadiq’s birthday. The poster features a dual exposure-like edit of actors Azhar and newcomer Mydeen within the silhouette of a man.

Also starring Karu Pazhaniappan, Iraivan Miga Periyavan has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film has cinematography by Ramji.

Iraivan Miga Periyavan is Ameer’s fifth directorial after Mounam PesiyadheRaamParuthiveeran, and Aadhi Bhagavan. Notably, all of them have music scored by Yuvan.

