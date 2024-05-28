First look of Allari Naresh’s ‘Bachchala Malli’

Allari Naresh, who was recently seen in the comedy film Aa Okkati Adakku, is gearing up for the release of Bachchala Malli. The makers of the film took to social media to share the film’s first look.

Contrary to his previous film, Allari Naresh sports a raw and gritty look in the first look of Bachchala Malli.

Solo Brathuke So Better-fame Subbu Mangadevvi is helming the film apart from writing the story and penning the dialogues as well. Vipparthi Madhu has penned the screenplay along with Viswanetra.

The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha. Produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta’s Hasya Movies, the technical crew of Bachchala Malli includes music director Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematographer Richard M Nathan and editor Chota K Prasad

