First look of Aishwarya Lekshmi - Sharaf U Dheen’s ‘Hello Mummy’ out

Published - October 21, 2024 01:49 pm IST

The fantasy comedy movie is written by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Aishwarya Lekshmi - Sharaf U Dheen’s ‘Hello Mummy | Photo Credit: @hindujasunny/Instagram

We had previously reported that Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen are teaming up for a new fantasy comedy movie titled Hello Mummy. The makers of the film have now released the first look. Written by Sanjo Joseph of Falimy fame, and directed by debutant Vaishakh Elans, the film went on floors in February this year at Thrissur Mala.

From the first look featuring the actors, it’s speculated that the film will revolve around two people with drastically different lifestyles. The cast and crew of the film took to social media to share the first look of Hello Mummy.

Notably, the film has Hindi actor Sunny Hinduja, known for his work in films and series like Aspirants, The Family Man, and The Railway Men, making his Malayalam debut. The cast of the film also features Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony and Bindhu Panicker.

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, Hello Mummy has cinematography by Praveen Kumar and editing by Chaman Chacko. Jomin Mathew, Aibin Thomas and Rahul ES produce the film under their Hangover Films and A&HS production banners. Sajin Ali, Nisar Babu and Dipen Patel serve as co-producers.

