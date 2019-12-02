First look of ‘A Suitable Boy’ features a charming Tabu with Ishaan Khatter

The first looks of Mira Nair’s TV adaptation of Vikram Seth’s acclaimed bestselling novel A Suitable Boy, which is being produced by Lookout Point for BBC One (Andrew Davies writes the screenplay), have been released.

While the most striking still features Ishaan Khatter as the lead Maan Kapoor (the son of politician Mahesh Kapoor) and Tabu as Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he becomes dangerously infatuated, the other look shows Tanya Maniktala as the heroine Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Rupa Mehra.

A Suitable Boy is set in post-Independence India, and traces the story of four families in the country, while focussing on national political issues in the period before the first post-Independence national election of 1952.

The series also features other actors like Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Mahira Kakkar, Gagan Dev Riar, and Mikhail Sen among others.

Both Ishaan and Tabu shared the stills on social media. The six-part series is coming to BBC One in 2020.