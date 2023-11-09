ADVERTISEMENT

First look images from ‘The Boys’ season four out

November 09, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Apart from Urban and Starr, ‘The Boys’ also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara

The Hindu Bureau

First look images from ‘The Boys’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The boys are back! The first-look teaser art of Billy Butcher, portrayed by Karl Urban, and Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr, from the upcoming season four of The Boys are out. The posters also confirmed that the series is heading towards a 2024 streaming date on Prime Video.

ALSO READ
‘The Boys’ series review: Gritty, gory and great fun

According to a statement, “The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s seemingly powerless against the super powerful.”

ALSO READ
‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ renewed for a second season at Prime Video

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Apart from Urban and Starr, The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US