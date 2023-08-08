HamberMenu
First look images from Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ out

‘Saltburn’ has been selected as the opening film for the 2023 edition of the London film festival in October

August 08, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look from ‘Saltburn’ 

First look from ‘Saltburn’  | Photo Credit: @BFI/Twitter

We had previously reported that director Emerald Fennell, known for helming Promising Young Woman, is working on a new project titled Saltburn. First-look images from the film have now been released by the makers.

Saltburn has been selected as the opening film for the 2023 edition of the London film festival in October. This is billed as the film’s “international premiere” and it’s expected that the makers might have a world premiere at the Telluride film festival in Colorado.

Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the film will open in limited release on November 24 followed by an expansive theatrical release on December 1.

According to an official synopsis, the film is about a student named Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The rest of the cast includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver. Fennell is also producing it alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

