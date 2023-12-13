HamberMenu
First look images from Apple TV+’s ‘Palm Royale’ out

The series also stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber

December 13, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kristen Wiig in a still from ‘Palm Royale’ 

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look images of Palm Royale, the Palm Beach-set series starring Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig. Oscar and Emmy winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney join Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber in the series.

With extra special guest star turns by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett, Palm Royale makes its debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first three episodes on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

Ricky Martin in a still from ‘Palm Royale’ 

Ricky Martin in a still from ‘Palm Royale’  | Photo Credit: ERICA PARISE

A statement from the makers read, “Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.”

Josh Lucas in a still from ‘Palm Royale’ 

Josh Lucas in a still from ‘Palm Royale’  | Photo Credit: ERICA PARISE

Loosely based on the novel ‘Mr. and Mrs. American Pie’ by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, Palm Royale is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, and Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.

