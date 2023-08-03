HamberMenu
First look from Sathyaraj’s ‘Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter’ out

The film, which will mark Sathyaraj’s 250th film, is directed by PV Dharanidharan who also helmed the first part

August 03, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter’

First look of ‘Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter’ | Photo Credit: @Sibi_Sathyaraj/Twitter

We had previously reported that veteran actor Sathyaraj and his son and actor Sibiraj are teaming up for Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter, the sequel to the 2016 horror comedy film Jackson Durai. The film’s first look has now been released by the makers.

The first look features Sathyaraj as the titular character. In the background, Sibiraj is spotted atop a horse.

Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter, which will mark Sathyaraj’s 250th film, is directed by PV Dharanidharan who also helmed the first part. Produced by Sri Green Productions and I Dream Studios, Samyuktha Viswanathan of Enga Hostel-fame has been roped in to play the female lead for the film.

Also starring Sharath Ravi and Mani HK, the film will have music by Siddharth Vipin and cinematography by Kalyan Venkatraman. Apart from Tamil, the film will also release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

