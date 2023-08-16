First look at Peter Dinklage’s ‘The Toxic Avenger’ out

August 16, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

A long-awaited update from the makers of The Toxic Avenger reboot is finally here. Legendary Pictures has unveiled the first look at the film, which is the remake of the 1984 film of the same name.

The film, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead, will have its world premiere as the opening night film of the upcoming Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, on September 21. The first look features Dinklage wielding a luminescent green mop.

The Toxic Avenger also stars Kevin Bacon, Julia Davis, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Sarah Niles, Julian Kostov, Elijah Wood and Jane Levy. Apart from starring in the film, Macon Blair is also the project’s director. The film is produced by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who also produced the previous films in the series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.