First look at Peter Dinklage’s ‘The Toxic Avenger’ out

August 16, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

A long-awaited update from the makers of The Toxic Avenger reboot is finally here. Legendary Pictures has unveiled the first look at the film, which is the remake of the 1984 film of the same name.

Let's start with the headline grabbers. Opening night: THE TOXIC AVENGER. Peter Dinklage wields the mop. Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon rule. Macon Blair directs. @legendary produces. FF audiences flip. pic.twitter.com/GUsjUq8bOI — Fantastic Fest (@fantasticfest) August 15, 2023

The film, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead, will have its world premiere as the opening night film of the upcoming Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, on September 21. The first look features Dinklage wielding a luminescent green mop.

The Toxic Avenger also stars Kevin Bacon, Julia Davis, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Sarah Niles, Julian Kostov, Elijah Wood and Jane Levy. Apart from starring in the film, Macon Blair is also the project’s director. The film is produced by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who also produced the previous films in the series.