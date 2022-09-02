First glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s period film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

A ‘power glance’ first video look from ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ was unveiled to mark Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

Special Correspondent
September 02, 2022 17:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

‘The legendary heroic outlaw’ is how the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu describe the titular character essayed by Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan. Krish Jagarlamudi directs the action-adventure film that narrates a story based on true incidents. The film’s new poster and a video glimpse described as ‘power glance’ was unveiled to mark Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is billed as a historical drama and stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead. The film is presented by A M Rathnam and produced by A Dayakar Rao. The poster shows Pawan Kalyan riding a chariot and sporting his trademark red shawl in what appears to be a war-like situation. According to the film unit, the story is set in the 17th century during the time of the Mughals and the Qutub Shahis.

The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Around 50% of the filming is complete and a new schedule will commence soon, says producer Dayakar Rao.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

MM Keeravaani scores the music while V S Gnanasekhar handles the cinematography. The film will have dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, production design by Thota Tharani and editing by K L Praveen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus
Telugu cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app