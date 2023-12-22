December 22, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated December 23, 2023 03:48 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

Oscars shortlists revealed; India’s official entry ‘2018’ fails to make it to final 15

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories.

Malayalam film2018: Everyone is a Hero, India’s official entry in the international feature film category, failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 films for the category. The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, broadcasting live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Hindu Cinema year-enders

It’s that time of the year when we take a deep dive into what happened in the world of regional cinemas this year. In Bollywood, the Alpha male made a muddled comeback; meanwhile, a series of movies contravened the status quo with some sharp socio-political commentary on the state of affairs. As far as the Malayalam industry is concerned, Mammooty reigned supreme and while films in the language made a mark with interesting themes, narratives and treatment, barely a few managed to get audiences in theatres. On the other hand, the Tamil film industry had one of its most creatively rewarding and financially lucrative years in recent times with some of the most surprising comebacks.

Bollywood

Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Do Patti’ concludes filming

Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ officially announced

Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ turns 20: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of the franchise

It’s a wrap for Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’

Varun Dhawan injures his leg while shooting for upcoming project

Namrata Sheth to star in Raveena Tandon starrer web series ‘Karmma Calling’

Sanjana Sanghi announces ‘Dhak Dhak’ sequel

Sunny Singh wraps shooting of next movie ‘Risky Romeo’

Hollywood

Berlin film festival to honour Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

Annie Murphy, Murray Bartlett and others board second season of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Warner Bros. wins bidding war for Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum action comedy Calamity Hustle’

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend; Marvel parts ways with the actor

Netflix orders fresh ‘One Piece’ anime after live-action hit

‘Wednesday’ spin-off under development at Netflix

‘Red One’, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, gets release date

Mark Ruffalo’s new HBO series adds Fabian Frankel, Alison Oliver

Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and Matthew Modine join the cast of ‘Zero Day’

Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer to headline buddy action-adventure series

Regional Cinema

Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s pan-India movie is titled ‘Dacoit’

Ravi Teja announces new film titled ‘Mr Bachchan’

Sunny Leone to make Malayalam series debut with ‘Pan Indian Sundari’

Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Aavesham’ to come out in theatres in April 2024

Vadivelu receives best actor award at 21st Chennai International Film Festival

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ wrapped up;first look out

First-look of ‘Thalavan’, Biju Menon and Asif Ali’s film with Jis Joy, out

World Cinema

Filmmakers call on Iranian authorities to drop charges against two movie directors

Neha Dhupia to make international debut with Ali El Arabi’s ‘Blue 52’

Trailers

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are entwined by fate in ‘Merry Christmas’ trailer

Ravi Teja is a ruthless, elusive assassin in ‘Eagle’ trailer

In ‘Indian Police Force’ teaser, Sidharth Malhotra headlines Rohit Shetty’s maiden cop series

Ajay Gnanamuthu brings the chills in Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s ‘Demonte Colony 2’ trailer

Prasanth Varma’s superhero film promises a visual extravaganza in ‘HanuMan’ trailer

‘Bagheera’ teaser hints at Srii Murali’s film being an action drama with a vigilante hero

Unexpected tragedy befalls Nicole Kidman in ‘Expats’ trailer

In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ trailer Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian is a pair in delirious queer romance

‘Kaatera’ trailer shows a glimpse of Darshan’s ‘mass’ entertainer

Essential Reading

1) Zack Snyder opens up on ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

>> The filmmaker speaks about creating and expanding the universe of ‘Rebel Moon’ and whether characters ever find a closure in his head

2) Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria talk about scripting ‘Kaathal - The Core’

>> The writers talk about the spotlight on them, the unexpected welcome and what made them write the Mammootty starrer

3) Krishna DK opens up on taking ‘The Family Man’ to Northeast and self-censorship

>> At BVFF 2023, he speaks about why the long-format is yet to penetrate non-Hindi markets and a possible Chaar Cut Atmaram spin-off

4) Bhuvan Gowda shares his experience on shooting ‘Salaar’ and working with Prashanth Neel

>> The cinematographer opens up on his lighting and framing techniques for the two-part epic action drama

5) Filmmaker Leena Yadav says we can’t run OTT and theatres against each other

>> She speaks about her experiments with format, where queer cinema stands now, and why composer AR Rahman is her favourite collaboration so far

6) How Mammootty rewrote the rules of stardom yet again in 2023

>> A deep dive into roles played by Mammootty in 2023, one of the best years of his long career, and why they aren’t particularly a flash in the plan for the veteran

7) Kaber Vasuki on his latest Tamil indie track ‘Poi’

>> The songwriter, composer speaks on why his songs are introspective and his work in Tamil cinema

What to watch

1) Prabhas returns to form in Prashanth Neel’s indulgent saga ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’

>> Read the full review here

2) In ‘Dunki’, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani deliver a drama that delights and drags in equal measure

>> Read the full review here

3) Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s courtroom drama, ‘Neru’, almost delivers a cathartic high

>> Read the full review here

4) Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is a jittery, lacklustre farewell to DCEU

>> Read the full review here

5) Zack Snyder’s space opera ‘Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire’ is riddled with sci-fi déjà vu and outright cliché

>> Read the full review here

6) Carey Mulligan steals the show in Bradley Cooper’s uneven but stylish ‘Maestro’

>> Read the full review here

7) ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ docu-series is another iteration to the contested legacy of the forest brigand

>> Read the full review here

8) The reign of what was once a gorgeous show stumbles to a kitschy, melodramatic close in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part

>> Read the full review here

9) ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ is a slightly undercooked sequel that still manages to charm

>> Read the full review here

10) ‘The Delinquents’ is an endearing rumination on chasing freedom

>> Read the full review here

11) ‘Before Spring’ is a poignant tale of tender hearts fighting to escape realities

>> Read the full review here

12) Nyago Ete’s ‘Sangi-Gai’ is a unique, enthralling fantasy drama

>> Read the full review here

13) ‘Kooki’ is a heart-aching wail that refuses to be anything more

>> Read the full review here