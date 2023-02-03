First Day First Show | Vijay’s next is ‘Leo,’ ‘Michael’ review

February 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated February 05, 2023 06:04 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Renowned filmmaker K Viswanath passes away

Renowned film director Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away on Thursday night in Hyderabad at the age of 92. Ailing for some time, the filmmaker was admitted to a private hospital when there was a sharp drop in his pulse. He breathed his last a little around midnight.

Kalatapasvi, as he was popularly known, directed over 50 films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. His top movies include ‘Sankarabharanam’, ‘Siri Siri Muvva’, ‘Saptapadi’, ‘Subhalekha’, ‘Sagarasangamam’, ‘Swathimuthyam’, ‘Sutradharulu’, ‘Sruthilayalu’, ‘Subhasankalpam’, ‘Apathabandhavudu’, ‘Swayam Krushi’ and ‘Swarnakamalam’. In most of his films, stars became actors and these films became a landmark in their careers.

>> Sundance 2023 highlights

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival came to an end earlier this week and here a few highlights from the festival

> Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’

> ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins Sundance audience award

> ‘A Thousand and One’ wins Sundance grand jury prize

>> Grateful for ensuring peaceful release of ‘Pathaan’: Producers Guild of India to States

The Producers Guild of India expressed gratitude to all the State governments for safeguarding the sanctity of cinema by ensuring a peaceful release of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Pathaan’. The stylish spy thriller, which marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after over four years, had faced boycott calls over the song “Besharam Rang” ahead of its release on January 25.

Since its debut in theatres, the Siddharth Anand-directed movie has performed exceedingly well at the box office. The Producers Guild of India, in a statement, thanked the State governments for maintaining law and order in their respective States

Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Indian instalment of ‘Citadel’

Netflix announces docu-series ‘The Romantics’ on Yash Chopra’s legacy

‘Pathaan’ emerges as first film in 33 years to have houseful shows in Kashmir

Release of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ pushed to July

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bheed’ to release on March 24

Ananya Panday to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller movie

Anand Pandit announces sequel to ‘The Big Bull’ ahead of Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday

Diljit Dosanjh joins cast of ‘The Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Raveena Tandon to feature in Disney+ Hotstar’s new drama series

Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Gumraah’ to release on April 7

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra get married; pictures from the ceremony go viral

Hollywood

DC’s revamped slate includes new ‘Superman,’ ‘Batman’ and ‘Swamp Thing’ projects

Film academy reviewing Oscar campaigns after Andrea Riseborough’s surprise nomination

‘Avatar 2’ surpasses ‘The Force Awakens’ to become 4th biggest movie in history

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman Part II’ to release in October 2025

Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting

Eva Green, producers battle in UK court over collapsed film

‘Rick and Morty’ creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges

Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit

Ezra Miller’s ‘Flash’ future in the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran

Rupert Grint says playing Ron Weasley in ‘Harry Potter’ for decade was ‘quite suffocating’

James Cameron admits, “Jack might have lived in Titanic,” but there are “variables”

Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy ‘Shrinking’

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence officially returning for ‘Bad Boys 4’

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston go on yet another high-stakes mission in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer

Netflix’s ‘Sex/ Life’ season two to arrive on March 2, new teaser released

Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston to star in body-swap comedy movie

Jennifer Aniston sports Manish Malhotra lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Nicole Kidman to star in new HBO show ‘The Perfect Nanny’

‘Tomb Raider’ series in the works at Amazon with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as writer

Sylvester Stallone lands reality show with wife, daughters

Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson to play pop legend in Antoine Fuqua’s film

Tom Hardy, Zazie Beetz to lead Apple TV+ series ‘Lazarus’

Ray Stevenson replaces Kevin Spacey in ‘1242: Gateway to the West’

‘Euphoria’ star Austin Abrams to act in Brad Pitt-George Clooney film

HBO gives season two order for ‘The Last of Us’ series

‘The Terminal List’ renewed for season 2; prequel series also in works

Gael Garcia Bernal joins Nicole Kidman in Amazon thriller movie ‘Holland, Michigan’

Regional Cinema

‘Thalapathy 67,’ Vijay’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled ‘Leo’

Cast of ‘Leo’ announced; Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Mansoor Ali Khan, and more on board

Nani, Mrunal Thakur start shooting for their next Telugu film

Nani’s ‘Dasara’ teaser promises a raw and rustic actioner

Amy Jackson’s look from Arun Vijay’s ‘Achcham Enbadhu Illayae’ out

Noted Telugu film director Sagar passes away

‘Pariyerum Perumal’ actor Nellai M. Thangarasu passes away

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix: Season 4 Part 1 of You, the Indian adaptation of Elite, Class, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher starter Your Place or Mine, and more

Coming to Netflix in 2023: Raj & DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu, Anushka Sharma’s sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, and more

K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023: Part 2 of the revenge drama The Glory, the time-slip romance A Time Called You, romance drama Doona!, and more

Korean films coming to Netflix in 2023: Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E, biopic film The Match, crime action film Believer 2, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in February: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager, documentary film J-Hope In The Box, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Second season of Harlem, stand-up comedy special Bas Kar Bassi!, first season of Toppen, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Multi-starrer series Extrapolations, Season three of Ted Lasso, mission-driven series Jane, and more

Essential reading

1) Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Raashi Khanna, Raj and DK talk about the making of ‘Farzi’

>> The makers and the cast of the show discuss its writing, multi-starrer content, the term ‘pan-India’ and more

2) M. Night Shyamalan cannot stop shocking the world

>> As he debuts his apocalyptic feature ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ Shyamalan reflects on his filmmaking legacy

3) Hansal Mehta: ‘Faraaz’ is about standing tall in the face of adversity

>> The director talks about how religion is being used as a polarising influence and the disturbing silence of the liberals

4) With ‘Pathaan,’ Shah Rukh Khan comes out on top of the ‘Raktabeej’ of hate

>> The actor’s comeback vehicle is fuelled by a potent concoction of allegorical references and socio-political realities

5) NTR Jr. is riding the RRR wave, with an eye on Marvel Studios and an action-packed year ahead

>> The toast of Hollywood at the Golden Globes, ‘RRR’ may have more reasons to celebrate at the Oscars

6) Kartiki Gonsalves on the making of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and her passion for wildlife documentation

>> The director of the Oscar-nominated documentary also talks about her desire to give a voice to indigenous people

7) Tracy Oliver and the cast of ‘Harlem’ on comedies, the under-represented side of Harlem, and more

>> Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, and Tracy Oliver investigate comedy as a tool for relaying everyday Black experiences

8) ‘There is no climate song now’, says Michael Wadleigh, the director of Oscar-winning documentary ‘Woodstock’

>> The 1969 festival with its utopian ideals may not work today as contemporary music is too ‘inward,’ he says

9) Filmmaker Chloé Mazlo on ‘Skies of Lebanon’: I want the audience to discover Lebanon

>> Her film uses live-action and animation to create a vivid picture of Lebanon, that is inspired by her family history

10) Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien hope that ‘Dear Edward’ helps people move beyond grief

>> The actors narrate their experiences while working on bringing the unique story of the Apple TV+ show to life

11) BTS ARMY cheered and danced to their favourite tracks

>> The first day first show of ‘BTS Yet To Come’ in Hyderabad saw ARMY make a beeline to the cinemas

What to watch

1) Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Michael’ is a labour of love that does not soar

Read the full review here

2) Hansal Mehta’s ‘Faraaz’ hangs between hope and hell, while standing up to bigotry

Read the full review here

3) M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is mildly entertaining at best

Read the full review here

4) Tamil version of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ is a necessary remake to show patriarchy its place

Read the full review here

5) RJ Balaji dons a new avatar in this could-have-been-better suspense thriller, ‘Run Baby Run’

Read the full review here

6) Yogi Babu excels in ‘Bommai Nayagi,’ an impressive take on justice and judiciary

Read the full review here

7) ‘Class,’ the Indian adaptation of ‘Elite,’ is bogged down by its own ambitions

Read the full review here

8) Joju George’s double act and a gut-wrenching climax redeems ‘Iratta’

Read the full review here

9) ‘Thalaikoothal,’ Jayaprakash’s film on senicide, is simply outstanding

Read the full review here

10) ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ is a coming-of-age drama with a large heart

Read the full review here

11) In South Korean drama ‘Broker,’ Kore-eda once again finds family in unexpected places

Read the full review here

12) ‘Ayali’ is an emotional, compelling story that takes on the patriarchy

Read the full review here