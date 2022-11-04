First Day First Show | Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan,’ review of ‘Phone Bhoot’

The Hindu’s First Day First Show newsletter brings you news and reviews from the world of cinema and streaming

The Hindu’s First Day First Show newsletter brings you news and reviews from the world of cinema and streaming

(This article forms a part of the First Day First Show newsletter that brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment. Subscribe now)

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is back in high-octane spy thriller, ‘Pathaan’; teaser out

Janhvi Kapoor says that working on ‘Mili’ took toll on her mental health

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi on ‘Double XL’: It’s for those who have been called misfits

Sanjay Dutt to star in horror comedy ‘The Virgin Tree’

Madhur Bhadarkar to direct ‘India Lockdown’ for streamer ZEE5

Vijender Singh on board Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s maiden production venture ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ goes on floor

Himesh Reshammiya announces ‘The Xpose’ spin-off

Amala Paul to make special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’

Tripti Dimri-starrer ‘Qala’ set for December release on Netflix

Netflix releases riveting trailer of ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, a series on IPS Amit Lodha

Hollywood

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer promises a gobsmacking return to Pandora

Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ season 4

Ryan Reynolds to receive Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Red Sea International Film Festival to honour filmmaker Guy Ritchie

Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his most personal film in ‘Bardo’

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series

‘The Sandman’ renewed for a second season at Netflix

‘House of the Dragon’: Author George RR Martin wanted a different starting point for series

‘Vision’ spin-off series in works with ‘WandaVision’ head writer at Marvel Studios

Jeff Goldblum in final talks to play Wizard in ‘Wicked’ movies

‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ to debut on Prime Video in 2023

Apple’s thriller series ‘Severance’ begins production on season 2

Lupita Nyong’o set to star in ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off film

Aubrey Plaza joins cast of Marvel’s ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Emilia Clarke to star as Oscar Wilde’s wife in ‘An Ideal Wife’

Eva Green’s ‘Dirty Angels’ movie adds Ruby Rose

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ romance drama ‘Love Again’ to release in May 2023

‘The Last of Us’ TV series heads for early release

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney all set to star in horror film

‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi to headline ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’

Colin Farrell’s ‘The Penguin’ series adds Cristin Milioti

Regional Cinema

Anjali Menon’s ‘Wonder Women’ to release on November 18; trailer out

‘2018’: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and more star in film on 2018 Kerala floods

‘Appu’ Puneeth Rajkumar crowned Karnataka Ratna in emotional event, amidst pouring rain

Mohanlal’s football World Cup video emerges as a top-scorer

Adivi Sesh, Sailesh Kolanu’s ‘HIT 2’ teaser points to a hard-hitting crime thriller

Director Kamalakannan’s ‘Kurangu Pedal’ goes to International Film Festival of India, Goa

Samantha diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis

First-look poster of Roshan Mathew’s ‘Neelavelicham’ out

IFFK to honour Iranian filmmaker-activist Mahnaz Mohammadi with ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Monica, O My Darling, the much-awaited Enola Holmes 2, season 5 of The Crown, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: Hit Bollywood fantasy feature Brahmastra, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan starrer See How They Run, Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer-starrer Spirited, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Gay romance drama My Policeman, blockbuster Tamil historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, season 3 of Flames, and more

New Korean titles to watch this month : Choi Min-Ho, Chae Soo-Bin starrer The Fabulous, Shin Ye-Eun’s revenge thriller Revenge of Others, and more

Essential reading

1) Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma on ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ and their love for feel-good films

>> The duo, who have found success in heartwarming films, talk about how they have evolved as actors

2) ‘Mili’ will be different from ‘Helen’ in terms of performance, says director Mathukutty Xavier

>> The director talks on his journey with the Jahnvi Kapoor film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen

3) Prakash Raj: Life is never monotonous, and I am never bored

>> The actor speaks about ‘Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy’ and why he cherishes diverse projects

4) How Hema Malini struck a balance between Bharatanatyam and Bollywood

>> Hema Malini, Kittappa Pillai’s star disciple, recalls what made him one of the most sought-after gurus

5) Malayalam films my priority, says Aishwarya Lekshmi

>> She says that her latest release ‘Kumari’ is a film made for the theatrical experience

6) Tamil director Pradeep Ranganathan on ‘Love Today’, turning actor, and the evolving nature of romance

>> The director speaks about the evolution of love, working with Yuvan Shankar Raja, and more

7) Hari and Harish: Samantha’s action sequences in ‘Yashoda’ had to be logical

>> The directors spill the beans on Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’, which they say holds a lot of surprises

8) Sanchana Natarajan on ‘Kaiyum Kalavum’: ‘I am inclined towards characters that are broken’

>> The ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ actor also talks about the change in the way Tamil cinema treats its women

9) ‘Kantara’ song plagiarism row: Interview with Littil Swayamp, director of Thaikkudam Bridge’s ‘Navarasam’ music video

>> Thaikkudam Bridge has gone to court alleging that ‘Kantara’ makers plagiarised their song

10) Senna Hegde: ‘1744 White Alto’ is a crime comedy that unfolds in 48 hours

>> The director explains how his new film is ethnic, but one that looks and feels a little like a Western film

11) Seeing the past from the prism of the present: On ‘Adipurush’ and more

>> The ‘Adipurush’ controversy tells that we are becoming a society that doesn’t believe in multiple truths

12) Murali Krishnan’s Malayalam short film, ‘Stockholm’ is a comedy thriller

>> ‘Stockholm’ is among 10 films selected for Netflix’s Take Ten competition for up-and-coming filmmakers

13) A documentary series of 16 stories of resilience shot in five of India’s most climate-vulnerable states

>> ‘Faces of Climate Resilience’ pans in on the stories of communities in five States adapting to climate change

14) How dancer Lourd Vijay is paying it forward

>> The dancer talks about Anicca, a documentary on his drive to boost awareness on organ donation

What to watch

1) Katrina Kaif’s horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ is a spirited show all the way

Read the full review here

2) Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha’s comedy-drama ‘Double XL’ is more a sermon than a film

Read the full review here

3) ‘Mili’ is a Janhvi Kapoor showreel that stutters after a compelling start

Read the full review here

4) Ashok Selvan shines in ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’, a gentle, breezy travel feature

Read the full review here

5) Boomers, stay away. ‘Love Today’ is a watchparty for 2K Kids

Read the full review here

6) Jiiva and Jai star in ‘Coffee with Kadhal’, a cloyingly tiresome family drama

Read the full review here

7) Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews’ film ‘Saturday Night’ is a crazy, wild ride

Read the full review here

8) Jeethu Joseph’s Asif Ali-starrer ‘Kooman’ is a rewarding experience

Read the full review here

9) Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel’s rom-com ‘Urvashivo Rakshashivo’ mirrors contemporary conflicts

Read the full review here

10) In ‘Banaras’, spirituality and time-travel meet to tell a poignant love story

Read the full review here

11) ‘Entergalactic’, Kid Cudi’s ode to the dreamers in the boroughs of New York, is worth a watch

Read the full review here

12) Documentary ‘Good Night Oppy’ tells a moving story of twin rovers

Read the full review here

13) ‘Cunk on Earth’ is a mockumentary on human civilisation done to near-perfection

Read the full review here

14) ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is a gut-wrenching reminder of the dogs of war

Read the full review here

15) ‘The Serpent Queen’ series is a gorgeous trip down history with a brilliant Samantha Morton

Read the full review here

16) ‘Appan’ is an engrossing study of a family suffering under a toxic patriarch

Read the full review here

17) Darshana Rajendran’s movie ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ is over-the-top for the right reasons

Read the full review here

18) Chloë Grace Moretz stars in ‘The Peripheral’, a neon-drenched exhilarating head trip

Read the full review here