First Day First Show | Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan,’ review of ‘Phone Bhoot’

Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan is back in high-octane spy thriller, ‘Pathaan’; teaser out
Janhvi Kapoor says that working on ‘Mili’ took toll on her mental health
Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi on ‘Double XL’: It’s for those who have been called misfits
Sanjay Dutt to star in horror comedy ‘The Virgin Tree’
Madhur Bhadarkar to direct ‘India Lockdown’ for streamer ZEE5
Vijender Singh on board Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s maiden production venture ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ goes on floor
Himesh Reshammiya announces ‘The Xpose’ spin-off
Amala Paul to make special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’
Tripti Dimri-starrer ‘Qala’ set for December release on Netflix
Netflix releases riveting trailer of ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, a series on IPS Amit Lodha
Hollywood
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer promises a gobsmacking return to Pandora
Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ season 4
Ryan Reynolds to receive Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Red Sea International Film Festival to honour filmmaker Guy Ritchie
Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his most personal film in ‘Bardo’
Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
‘The Sandman’ renewed for a second season at Netflix
‘House of the Dragon’: Author George RR Martin wanted a different starting point for series
‘Vision’ spin-off series in works with ‘WandaVision’ head writer at Marvel Studios
Jeff Goldblum in final talks to play Wizard in ‘Wicked’ movies
‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ to debut on Prime Video in 2023
Apple’s thriller series ‘Severance’ begins production on season 2
Lupita Nyong’o set to star in ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off film
Aubrey Plaza joins cast of Marvel’s ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Emilia Clarke to star as Oscar Wilde’s wife in ‘An Ideal Wife’
Eva Green’s ‘Dirty Angels’ movie adds Ruby Rose
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ romance drama ‘Love Again’ to release in May 2023
‘The Last of Us’ TV series heads for early release
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney all set to star in horror film
‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi to headline ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
Colin Farrell’s ‘The Penguin’ series adds Cristin Milioti
Regional Cinema
Anjali Menon’s ‘Wonder Women’ to release on November 18; trailer out
‘2018’: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and more star in film on 2018 Kerala floods
‘Appu’ Puneeth Rajkumar crowned Karnataka Ratna in emotional event, amidst pouring rain
Mohanlal’s football World Cup video emerges as a top-scorer
Adivi Sesh, Sailesh Kolanu’s ‘HIT 2’ teaser points to a hard-hitting crime thriller
Director Kamalakannan’s ‘Kurangu Pedal’ goes to International Film Festival of India, Goa
Samantha diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis
First-look poster of Roshan Mathew’s ‘Neelavelicham’ out
IFFK to honour Iranian filmmaker-activist Mahnaz Mohammadi with ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award
New in streaming
Coming to Netflix: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Monica, O My Darling, the much-awaited Enola Holmes 2, season 5 of The Crown, and more
New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: Hit Bollywood fantasy feature Brahmastra, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan starrer See How They Run, Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, and more
Coming to Apple TV Plus: Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer-starrer Spirited, and more
New on Amazon Prime Video: Gay romance drama My Policeman, blockbuster Tamil historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, season 3 of Flames, and more
New Korean titles to watch this month: Choi Min-Ho, Chae Soo-Bin starrer The Fabulous, Shin Ye-Eun’s revenge thriller Revenge of Others, and more
Essential reading
1) Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma on ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ and their love for feel-good films
>> The duo, who have found success in heartwarming films, talk about how they have evolved as actors
2) ‘Mili’ will be different from ‘Helen’ in terms of performance, says director Mathukutty Xavier
>> The director talks on his journey with the Jahnvi Kapoor film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen
3) Prakash Raj: Life is never monotonous, and I am never bored
>> The actor speaks about ‘Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy’ and why he cherishes diverse projects
4) How Hema Malini struck a balance between Bharatanatyam and Bollywood
>> Hema Malini, Kittappa Pillai’s star disciple, recalls what made him one of the most sought-after gurus
5) Malayalam films my priority, says Aishwarya Lekshmi
>> She says that her latest release ‘Kumari’ is a film made for the theatrical experience
6) Tamil director Pradeep Ranganathan on ‘Love Today’, turning actor, and the evolving nature of romance
>> The director speaks about the evolution of love, working with Yuvan Shankar Raja, and more
7) Hari and Harish: Samantha’s action sequences in ‘Yashoda’ had to be logical
>> The directors spill the beans on Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’, which they say holds a lot of surprises
8) Sanchana Natarajan on ‘Kaiyum Kalavum’: ‘I am inclined towards characters that are broken’
>> The ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ actor also talks about the change in the way Tamil cinema treats its women
9) ‘Kantara’ song plagiarism row: Interview with Littil Swayamp, director of Thaikkudam Bridge’s ‘Navarasam’ music video
>> Thaikkudam Bridge has gone to court alleging that ‘Kantara’ makers plagiarised their song
10) Senna Hegde: ‘1744 White Alto’ is a crime comedy that unfolds in 48 hours
>> The director explains how his new film is ethnic, but one that looks and feels a little like a Western film
11) Seeing the past from the prism of the present: On ‘Adipurush’ and more
>> The ‘Adipurush’ controversy tells that we are becoming a society that doesn’t believe in multiple truths
12) Murali Krishnan’s Malayalam short film, ‘Stockholm’ is a comedy thriller
>> ‘Stockholm’ is among 10 films selected for Netflix’s Take Ten competition for up-and-coming filmmakers
13) A documentary series of 16 stories of resilience shot in five of India’s most climate-vulnerable states
>> ‘Faces of Climate Resilience’ pans in on the stories of communities in five States adapting to climate change
14) How dancer Lourd Vijay is paying it forward
>> The dancer talks about Anicca, a documentary on his drive to boost awareness on organ donation
What to watch
1) Katrina Kaif’s horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ is a spirited show all the way
2) Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha’s comedy-drama ‘Double XL’ is more a sermon than a film
3) ‘Mili’ is a Janhvi Kapoor showreel that stutters after a compelling start
4) Ashok Selvan shines in ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’, a gentle, breezy travel feature
5) Boomers, stay away. ‘Love Today’ is a watchparty for 2K Kids
6) Jiiva and Jai star in ‘Coffee with Kadhal’, a cloyingly tiresome family drama
7) Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews’ film ‘Saturday Night’ is a crazy, wild ride
8) Jeethu Joseph’s Asif Ali-starrer ‘Kooman’ is a rewarding experience
9) Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel’s rom-com ‘Urvashivo Rakshashivo’ mirrors contemporary conflicts
10) In ‘Banaras’, spirituality and time-travel meet to tell a poignant love story
11) ‘Entergalactic’, Kid Cudi’s ode to the dreamers in the boroughs of New York, is worth a watch
12) Documentary ‘Good Night Oppy’ tells a moving story of twin rovers
13) ‘Cunk on Earth’ is a mockumentary on human civilisation done to near-perfection
14) ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is a gut-wrenching reminder of the dogs of war
15) ‘The Serpent Queen’ series is a gorgeous trip down history with a brilliant Samantha Morton
16) ‘Appan’ is an engrossing study of a family suffering under a toxic patriarch
17) Darshana Rajendran’s movie ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ is over-the-top for the right reasons
18) Chloë Grace Moretz stars in ‘The Peripheral’, a neon-drenched exhilarating head trip