First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 and ‘The Good Nurse’

A still from ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 | Photo Credit: HBO

Around Tinsel Town

>> S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’, Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ to be screened at IFFI 2022

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Saturday, announced the line-up for the Indian Panorama segment for the year 2022. A total of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films will be screened during the event. The audience will get to see ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Major’, ‘Ariyippu’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘RRR’ among several others at IFFI 2022, which is scheduled to take place from November 20 to November 28 in Goa

>> Marrakech Film Festival to honour Ranveer Singh, Tilda Swinton, James Gray

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, along with Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid will be felicitated at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday.

In recognition of their "brilliant careers", the quartet will receive the Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the festival, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city.

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone announce new release date of ‘Fighter’

Sonu Sood to turn writer for upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Neeraj Pandey, Netflix team up for crime series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’

‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor Ishita Raaj to play lead role in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s next

Hollywood

Henry Cavill confirms DC future as Superman after cameo in ‘Black Adam’

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

My days with Disney are done, says director Tim Burton

Angelina Jolie to portray opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s next biopic

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara to star in Pawel Pawlikowski’s ‘The Island’

Anthony Hopkins gets a grandfather role with personal echoes in ‘Armageddon Time’

‘House of the Dragon’ finale leaks online days before premeire

Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in and produce Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ series

Paul Mescal to front Kevin Macdonald’s espionage thriller ‘A Spy by Nature’

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct new ‘Star Wars’ movie

Hasan Minhaj, Meesha Shafi, Alicia Silverstone board coming-of-age film ‘Mustache’

Jesse Williams on board ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3

Regional Cinema

Ajith’s ‘Thunivu’ to release on Pongal 2023; will clash with Vijay’s ‘Varisu’

Teaser of Vikram-Pa Ranjith film ‘Thangalaan’ out

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passes away

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen, other actors post pictures of pregnancy tests

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ available for early rental on Amazon Prime at ₹129

Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery team up for their next

Teaser of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’ out

Trailer of Asif Ali-Jeethu Joseph film ‘Kooman’ out

Trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ Tamil remake out

Dhoni Entertainment forays into Tamil film production

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Monica, O My Darling, the much-awaited Enola Holmes 2, season 5 of The Crown, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: Season 19 of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Predator prequel Prey, Alaska Daily, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer-starrer Spirited, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Ammu, Silambarasan’s gangster drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, The Peripheral, and more

Essential reading

1) We have grown up with many Jayas around us, says Darshana Rajendran

>> The actor talks about playing the titular character in ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ and her love for theatre

2) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur returns with ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’

>> The filmmaker speaks about making the romantic comedy, which is the first in his forty years of filmmaking

3) ‘Kumari’ is the story of five women, says its director Nirmal Sahadev

>> Headlined by Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kumari is set in a strange and conservative fictional place in northern Kerala

4) The supernatural and the female body: How the portrayal of women has changed in horror films

>> The change is due to more and more women being involved in production and promotion of the genre

5) Shubham Saraf and Elektra Kilbey on ‘Shantaram’ and the magic of recreating 1980s Bombay

>> The actors speak about bringing to life the television adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling novel

6) Samantha Morton on Catherine De Medici: ‘She was a survivor’

>> The actor says the mysterious monarch permeates pop culture in unimaginable ways

7) Why popular animated show Rick and Morty’s toxic fans are its biggest problem

>> The worst of the fans completely miss the point about the main character, Rick, and worship him un-ironically

8) A documentary that traces the history of St. Mary’s Church, Madras

>> ‘Westminster Abbey of the East’ unravels unknown facts about St. Mary’s Church, the oldest British building in India

9) Kannada films make waves, but struggle for space on streaming platforms

>> Streaming platforms have become more risk-averse after their investments in content backfired

10) Kannada OTTs: Driven by passion, stunted by lack of funds

>> Kannada OTTs are hindered by competition, lack of funding, a barebones catalogue and patchy user interface

What to watch

1) ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 is a dazzling exploration of jealousy, desire, and sexual politics

Read the full review here

2) Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain’s medical thriller ‘The Good Nurse’ never quite finds a beat

Read the full review here

3) ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1 is a grand, breathtaking prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

Read the full review here

4) ‘Kumari’ is an immersive fantasy-horror drama pulled down by a shallow script

Read the full review here

5) Documentary film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ is Puneeth Rajkumar’s beautiful ode to Karnataka’s bio-diversity

Read the full review here

6) ‘Ram Setu’ is a bridge too far to cross for Akshay Kumar

Read the full review here

7) Ajay Devgn shines in ‘Thank God’, an old-school family melodrama with a twist

Read the full review here

8) Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson star in ‘The Patient’, a deeply-poignant family story in a serial killer drama

Read the full review here

9) ‘Rosaline’ is a goofy retelling of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Read the full review here

10) ‘Reboot’ season one is Steven Levitan’s confusing but heartful love letter to sitcoms

Read the full review here

11) Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke struggle to save ‘Raymond and Ray’, a clichéd funeral dramedy

Read the full review here

12) Charlie Hunnam’s ‘Shantaram’ is a vaguely engrossing adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ novel

Read the full review here

13) ‘Ori Devuda’ is an earnest, but unnecessary ‘Oh My Kadavule’ remake

Read the full review here