First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Quantumania’

February 17, 2023

(This article forms a part of the First Day First Show newsletter that brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment. Subscribe now)

Around Tinsel Town

>> 73rd Berlin International Film Festival begins

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival kick-started on Thursday with an opening ceremony that saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country. He further referred to the Berlin Wall that divided the German capital from 1961 to 1989 and said that now Russia, which attacked Ukraine almost one year ago, is building a new — figurative — wall in his country.

Meanwhile, two climate change activists glued themselves to the red carpet at the festival’s opening ceremony, calling on the German government and society to take more action to fight climate change

This edition of the Berlin International Film Festival is expected to be more politically-charged than ever. Here’s what to expect: From Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to movies on Iran and a jury headed by Kristen Stewart

>> MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen mark presence at Oscars 2023 nominees’ luncheon

The nominees for the 95th Oscar were celebrated at a luncheon held on Monday. The annual tradition has become the unofficial kickoff to the second phase of Oscar campaigning. The event featured more than a few stars hoping to earn a trophy at the annual awards show. India’s M. M. Keeravani, Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen also marked their presence at the star-studded luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Bollywood

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to star in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’, an Audible original podcast

Saif Ali Khan to star in Indian adaptation of ‘The Bridge’

Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah to star in new ZEE5 series, ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ to release on July 7

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani host wedding reception for Bollywood friends and colleagues

‘Rocket Boys’ Season 2 to arrive on Sony LIV in March; teaser out

Guru Dutt’s sister and famous painter Lalitha Lajmi passes away at 90

Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, known for ‘Nukkad’ and ‘Lagaan’, dies

Muskan Sethi biopic series in works by Juggernaut Productions

Hollywood

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton’s ‘The Flash’ trailer out

Marvel Studios unveils ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ new trailer

Oscars response to Will Smith slap inadequate, academy head says

Idris Elba rules himself out of playing James Bond

Marvel boss Kevin Feige teases fourth instalment of Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ film

Lady Gaga’s first look as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ revealed

Michael B. Jordan premieres ‘Creed III’, hopes to expand ‘Creed-verse’

‘Chariots of Fire’ director Hugh Hudson dead at 86

Emma Corrin to play villain in ‘Deadpool 3’

Actress Raquel Welch, sex symbol of 1960s, dead at age 82

Vin Diesel returning to ‘Riddick’ franchise with new movie ‘Furya’

Trailer of Apple TV+’s star-studded climate crisis series ‘Extrapolations’ is intense and timely

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 to premiere on March 15

Iconic 70s show ‘Starsky & Hutch’ to get a modern-day remake

Morgan Freeman, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Mara join ‘The Little Bedroom’ English remake

‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor to lead thriller ‘Wichita Libra’

Netflix sets May premiere for ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Rachel Weisz’s ‘Dead Ringers’ to premiere on Prime Video on April 21

‘Plane’ sequel ‘Ship’ in development; to be headlined by Mike Colter

M. Night Shyamalan locks multi-year first-look deal at Warner Bros

Elizabeth Olsen to play Candy Montgomery in ‘Love & Death’

Rami Malek to star in James Hawes’ thriller ‘Amateur’

Orlando Bloom to headline boxing thriller ‘The Cut’

Emma Roberts, Laurence Fishburne to star in sci-fi thriller ‘The Astronaut’

Barry Keoghan to lead movie on American outlaw Billy The Kid

Ben Foster, Justice Smith, Katherine Waterston to lead thriller ‘Floodplain’

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin navigate life as a rock band’s lead singers in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ trailer

Premiere date of David West Read’s ‘The Big Door Prize’ out

M Night Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana to make directorial debut with ‘The Watchers’

Jemima Khan turns scriptwriter for U.K. rom-com as convert to arranged marriages

Regional cinema

Venkatesh, Rana face off for ‘Rana Naidu’

‘RRR’ distributor accuses Twitter of blocking ‘Naatu Naatu’ advertisements

Row over copyright: ‘Kantara’ team reiterates their previous stance before investigation team

Arulnithi, Bharathiraja team up for ‘Thiruvin Kural’

World cinema

Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Veteran Pakistani actor Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 91

Makoto Shinkai’s ‘Suzume’ to release in India on April 21

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix: British horror series Red Rose, comedy horror film We Have a Ghost, mystery thriller The Strays, and more

Coming to Netflix in 2023: Raj & DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu, Anushka Sharma’s sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, and more

K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023: Part 2 of the revenge drama The Glory, the time-slip romance A Time Called You, romance drama Doona!, and more

Korean films coming to Netflix in 2023: Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E, biopic film The Match, crime action film Believer 2, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in February: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager, documentary film J-Hope In The Box, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, season 2 of Carnival Row, documentary feature Federico Chiesa - Back on Track, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Multi-starrer series Extrapolations, Season three of Ted Lasso, mission-driven series Jane, and more

Essential reading

1) Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan on turning superheroes with ‘Wastelanders’

>> The power couple are collaborating after more than a decade for this Hindi podcast series from Marvel and Audible

2) Jonathan Majors on Kang the Conqueror, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ and the MCU

>> The actor says his character Kang is a force to be reckoned with because he is familiar, and also “quite out there”

3) Smriti Mundhra on ‘The Romantics’: I wanted to remind people of why we love cinema in a non-cynical way

>> The director of the Netflix docu-series on Yash Chopra talks about the late filmmaker’s cinematic legacy

4) Neena Gupta: I observe people all the time

>> Neena, who can currently be seen in ‘Vadh’ and ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa,’ will soon begin work on ‘Lust Stories 2’

5) How Tamil cinema flourished: ‘Nitrate Saga’ takes a peek into the past

>> Author PV Gopalakrishnan talks about conceptualising ‘Nitrate Saga,’ a book on the evolution of Tamil cinema

6) Dhanush’s ‘Vaathi’ is a hope for change, says director Venky Atluri

>> He also says that they ensured the social drama doesn’t get preachy in its commentary on the education sector

7) Ashim Ahluwalia on the success of ‘Class,’ the next season of the teen-drama series, and more

>> The director talks about the conception of the show, working with debutants, and his upcoming projects, and more

8) ‘That ’90s Show’: throwback TV is great, but there’s nothing like good old-fashioned original storytelling

>> It’s good to rope in new fans for old stuff; but it’s even better to earn those fans through something original

9) Why label films as female-oriented asks Malayalam actor Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju

>> Niranj talks about his latest release ‘Dear Vaappi,’ and says the content of the role interests him more than its length

10) ‘Enkilum Chandrike’ is a light-hearted comedy, says its director Adithyan Chandrashekar

>> Adithyan speaks about working with the lead stars Suraj Venjarmoodu, Basil Joseph, and Saiju Kurup in the film

11) AI can’t replicate surreal human experience of music, says 3-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej

>> The composer talks of music’s ability to inspire and create change, and the power of collaboration

12) The cuts of Central Board of Film Certification run deep

>> From international relations to politics and the police, CBFC is demanding cuts beyond sexual content and violence

13) Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer gets a musical tribute

>> ‘Jaan’, composed by Aadi Manvin, celebrates Basheer’s work and features singer-composer Sooraj Santhosh

14) Ankur Tewari, Kausar Munir on conceptualising ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ and the indie music scene in the country

>> They also talk about the indie music scene in the country, and what they intend to convey through the new series

15) Behind the scenes of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’: Meet the artists

>> The artists discuss their respective musical journeys, ‘Coke Studio Bharat’, and teaming up with unusual contributors

