First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Jaane Jaan’ and ‘The Super Models’

September 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated September 24, 2023 06:11 pm IST

(This article forms a part of the First Day First Show newsletter that brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment. Subscribe now)

Around Tinsel Town

>> SS Rajamouli to present biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke

SS Rajamouli on Tuesday announced that he will be presenting the upcoming feature film Made In India, a biopic on ‘Father of Indian Cinema’ Dadasaheb Phalke. Made In India will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for films such as Filmistaan, Mitron and Jawaani Jaaneman. The venture also marks Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya’s debut as a film producer.

>> ANR @ 100: Bronze statue unveiled to mark Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s centenary year celebrations

A bronze statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao was unveiled at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, to mark the birth centenary of the legendary actor-producer. Designed meticulously by Chennai-based sculptor Vineesh Vijayan, the statue is a throwback to memories of ANR in his heydays. The statue was unveiled by Venkaiah Naidu, former vice president of India, in the presence of the doyen’s family members including Nagarjuna, Naga Susheela, Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Sumanth, Supriya, Sushanth and several dignitaries.

Bollywood

‘Jawan’ is every Indian who is upright, says Shah Rukh Khan

Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff to work together in ‘Master Blaster’ film

‘3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 67

Prabhu Deva to play the antagonist in Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravikumar’

Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani’s ‘Aankh Micholi’ gets release date

Netflix’s survival drama series ‘Kaala Paani’ gets premiere date

Prime Video’s hit series ‘Hostel Daze’ to end with season four

ZEE5 announces second season of ‘Duranga’, Amit Sadh joins Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami

Hollywood

‘American Fiction’ wins People’s Choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival

Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organisation after Danny Masterson letter

British actor-comedian Russell Brand denies media allegations of sex assaults

Tim Burton reacts to ‘Superman Lives’ nod in ‘The Flash’, says he is in ‘quiet revolt’ against studios

Keanu Reeves wanted John Wick to be killed at the end of ‘Chapter 4’, says producer

‘Money Heist’ spin-off series ‘Berlin’ gets a premiere date

Richard Linklater ‘Hit Man’ sells to Netflix for USD 20M

Gary Oldman-starrer ‘Slow Horses’ season three premiere date out

Regional Cinema

Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ to release on this date

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Pesum Padam’ (‘Pushpak’) and ‘Nayakan’ to re-release in theatres soon

Mammootty’s ‘Kannur Squad’ gets a release date

Nayanthara’s next titled ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’

Sai Pallavi reunites with Naga Chaitanya for Chandoo Mondeti’s film

Tharun Bhascker’s crime comedy ‘Keedaa Cola’ announces its release date

Jayam Ravi and Rajesh team up for ‘Brother’

Yogaraj Bhat directorial ‘Garadi’, starring Yashas Surya, gets release date

Samuthirakani’s next is ‘Thiru Manikkam’

First look of Shine Tom Chacko’s film ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ out

‘Conjuring Kannappan’ to star Regina Cassandra and Sathish

World Cinema

Veteran South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong dies after battling pancreatic cancer

Mads Mikkelsen to receive Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Award

‘The Worst Person in the World’ duo Joachim Trier, Renate Reinsve reunite for new movie

MUBI announces premiere date of Ira Sachs’ French film ‘Passages’

Japanese-Korean film ‘Knuckle Girl’ gets a premiere date

Trailers

Ali Fazal and Tabu play a perilous game of hide-and-seek in ‘Khufiya’ trailer

Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott find love and deal with past trauma in ‘All of Us Strangers’ trailer

Nicolas Cage is a deranged buffalo hunter in the trailer of Gabe Polsky’s ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

Apple TV+ unveils trailer of ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ starring Brie Larson

Trisha unravels a deadly conspiracy behind Mexican cartel-style killings in ‘The Road’ trailer

Trailer of ‘Old Dads’ shows Bill Burr struggle with the rules of modern-day parenting

Trailer of Nithya Menen’s series ‘Kumari Srimathi’ promises a delectable mix of humour and drama

Upendra leaves it to your imagination in the teaser of ‘UI’

‘Griselda’ teaser shows Sofia Vergara stars as the titular ‘The Godmother’ of the underworld

Gouri Kishan embarks on a road trip in ‘Little Miss Rawther’ trailer

New in streaming

New on Netflix in September: Hindi thriller Jaane Jaan, fourth season of Sex Education, fifth Spy Kids movie Spy Kids: Armageddon, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: John Wick spin-off series The Continental, Marathi film Subhedar, biographical drama film Cassandro, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Season 3 of The Morning Show, four-part documentary event series The Super Models, Sundance Film Festival Selection Flora and Son and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in September: Crime drama Kaala, Season 2 of I Am Groot, season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham, and more

New K-dramas to watch this September: Time-slip romance A Time Called You, supernatural romance My Lovely Liar, period drama Song of the Bandits, and more

Essential reading

1) Ganesh on playing a cricketer in ‘Baanadariyalli’ and reuniting with Preetham Gubbi for a love story

>> The star opens up on ‘Baanadariyalli’, a love story shot in the rugged landscape of the Masai Mara National Reserve

2) Rakshit Shetty: We believed that ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ will find takers in Telugu

>> Ahead of the release of the Telugu version, Rakshit and team assert that they believed their film would travel far and wide

3) Mamta Mohandas on her hunger to perform and why actors need to stay grounded

>> She speaks about her film with Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Maharaja,’ how she has evolved as a film lover, her desire to do comedies, and more

4) Kang Min-hyuk on playing Han Jun Kyung in ‘Celebrity’ and his evolving acting process

>> The South Korean actor speaks about his on-screen chemistry with Park Gyu-Young and balancing acting with K-pop

5) Why is Tamil cinema so reluctant to explore varied shades of romance?

>> Seldom have creators, in the last few years, explored the crevices that divide two people who carry billions of dreams and desires

6) Director Vassishta: We will see Chiranjeevi in an entertaining fantasy film like ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’

>> He says his film will be steeped in visual effects, in which the superstar will play a mature character befitting his stature and age

7) Malayalam film ‘Rani: The Real Story’ is an investigative thriller, says its director Shanker Ramakrishnan

>> The film follows a murder investigation that zooms into six strong women who reveal different facets of the man and the murder

8) The many shades of Dev Anand: The most loved hero, who was also a flamboyant anti-hero

>> Dev Anand conveyed even complicated emotions with a smile on his face and a song on his lips; here is a tribute on his birth centenary

9) ‘Koramma’ shows that it’s time to explore the potential of Tulu films beyond comedies

>> Film observers say the distinct language and culture of Tulu offers abundant and varied material to experiment with

10) Soorya Krishnamoorthy to make his drama series, Chayakkadakathakal, into short films for Doordarshan

>>The six plays are set against the backdrop of the ubiquitous chayakkada, with the same actors, characters and narrative style

What to watch

1) Jaideep Ahlawat shines next to Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma in this hillside thriller, ‘Jaane Jaan’

Read the full review here

2) ‘Expend4bles’ is a loud, nonsensical and no fun old boys’ reunion

Read the full review here

3) Apple TV+ docu-series ‘The Super Models’ is a vulnerable, humbling look at the fashion icons who defined the 90s

Read the full review here

4) Vicky Kaushal shines in ‘The Great Indian Family’, a sharp drama against religious bigotry

Read the full review here

5) Shilpa Shetty suffers in a one-dimensional film on women empowerment, ‘Sukhee’

Read the full review here

6) ‘Are You Okay Baby?’ is partly a defence statement and partly an ineffective legal drama

Read the full review here

7) Vinay Fort, Anu Sithara’s thriller ‘Vaathil’ is marked by a plain, dull narrative

Read the full review here

8) ‘Still Up’ is an uneven, yet enjoyable light-hearted comedy series

Read the full review here

9) ‘Wilderness’ is a nightmare trip through a roaring rampage of plot holes

Read the full review here

10) With ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3, the guilty pleasures are back in the newsroom

Read the full review here

11) No big laughs in this rural comedy drama, ‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna’

Read the full review here

12) K-Drama ‘A Time Called You’ is a pacy time-travel romance

Read the full review here

13) ‘Love at First Sight’ is a cheesy, entertaining rom-com

Read the full review here