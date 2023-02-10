First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Farzi’ and ‘The Fabelmans’

February 10, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated February 12, 2023 07:22 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Veteran singer Vani Jairam passes away

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, who sang over 10,000 songs across several Indian languages, passed away at the age of 77 earlier this week. In a career spanning over five decades, the renowned singer had lent her voice to several songs across 19 languages which included Tamil Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya and Bengali. Armed with a voice that lent itself effortlessly to any raga, and rasaa, she delighted audiences across the country. Gifted with a strong grounding in Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, she held a special place in Tamil film music and the hearts of legions of fans

Here’s a collection of articles by The Hindu on Vani Jairam

>> Grammys 2023

The Grammy Awards for the year 2023 were awarded in a grand ceremony earlier this week. The evening saw Beyoncé make history by becoming the most-decorated artist. The musician has now collected 32 awards.

From the red carpet moments to the spectacular wins, here are a few highlights from the Grammys 2023:

> Check out the complete list of winners here

> Grammys red carpet moments featuring Lizzo, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and more

> Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta’s creation on red carpet

> Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy

> Harry Styles wins album of the year Grammy

> Kim Petras becomes first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy

Bollywood

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani get married

Salman Khan finishes shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Westland Books to publish official biography of superstar Sridevi

Saif Ali Khan, Anangsha Biswas join voice cast for new Audible podcast ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’

Ajay Devgn, Tabu start shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to re-release across India on Valentine’s Day

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri’s untitled Dharma entertainer to release on August 25

Vivek Agnohotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ wraps up shoot

Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps filming on ‘Chhorii’ sequel

‘English Vinglish’ to release in mainland China on Sridevi’s 5th death anniversary

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, director Abhishek Pathak get married

Hollywood

Disney announces sequels to ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’

Armie Hammer reveals childhood sexual abuse and suicide attempt following sexual assault allegations

‘Tár’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ win big at London Critics’ Circle film awards

Disney’s Hong Kong service drops ‘Simpsons’ episode with ‘forced labour’ reference

Marvel superheroes return to Chinese cinemas after nearly four years

Salma Hayek says Hollywood blocked her from starring in comedies for two decades

‘Gladiator’ sequel set for November 2024 release

Ben Affleck-Matt Damon’s ‘AIR’ trailer out, film to premiere in India on Prime Video

Matthew McConaughey set to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in, executive produce Netflix series ‘Eric’

Tim Allen to return as Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story 5’

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel in the works

‘Spartacus’ sequel series in the works at Starz

Ben Stiller in talks to star in ‘Three Identical Strangers’ limited series

Gillian Anderson to star in Netflix’s Prince Andrew interview film ‘Scoop’

‘The Consultant’ trailer out, series to premiere on February 24 on Prime Video

Apple TV+ renews ‘Tehran’ for third season, Hugh Laurie joins cast

‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edebiri joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast

Matthew Macfadyen joins Prime Video thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’

Daniel Dae Kim to lead Amazon’s spy thriller series ‘Butterfly’

17-year-old to helm A24 horror movie

Regional Cinema

Jackie Shroff joins cast of Rajinikanth-Nelson’s film ‘Jailer’

Rishab Shetty says next ‘Kantara’ movie will be a prequel, sets 2024 release for the film

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court condition on screening ‘Kantara’

‘Thandakaaranyam’ is the title of Athiyan Athirai-Neelam Productions’ next

More ‘Drishyam’, ‘Drishyam 2’ remakes under development

Google Doodle celebrates P.K. Rosy, Malayalam cinema’s first heroine

Tamil actor-director T.P. Gajendran passes away

‘Gamak Ghar’ director Achal Mishra’s ‘Dhuin’ to stream on MUBI from February 10

World Cinema

French-English show ‘Liaison,’ starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 24

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix: Season 4 Part 1 of You, the Indian adaptation of Elite, Class, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher starter Your Place or Mine, and more

Coming to Netflix in 2023: Raj & DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu, Anushka Sharma’s sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, and more

K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023: Part 2 of the revenge drama The Glory, the time-slip romance A Time Called You, romance drama Doona!, and more

Korean films coming to Netflix in 2023: Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E, biopic film The Match, crime action film Believer 2, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in February: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager, documentary film J-Hope In The Box, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi, Alison Brie’s Somebody I Used to Know, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Multi-starrer series Extrapolations, Season three of Ted Lasso, mission-driven series Jane, and more

Essential reading

1) All’s well with Alison Brie: On ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ relationships, and Dave Franco

>> The actor-screenwriter also talks about her roles in shows like ‘Bojack Horseman,’ ‘Community’ and ‘GLOW’

2) Filmmaker Benjamin Caron and the cast of ‘Sharper’ discuss the dynamics on set, New York, and more

>> Benjamin, along with Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, discuss the film’s message and its character-driven nature

3) Filmmakers Mahesh Narayanan and Wanphrang Diengdoh talk ahead of IIHS’s Urban Lens film festival

>> Mahesh’s ‘Ariyippu’ and Wanphrang’s ‘Lorni - The Flaneur’ are set to be screened along with several other titles

4) Showrunner Howard Gordon on adapting ‘Accused’ for the global audience

>> Howard talks about the inspiration behind the adaptation and on navigating the many difficult topics it touches upon

5) Berlinale 2023: From Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to movies on Iran and a jury headed by Kristen Stewart

>> The 73rd edition of the festival is expected to be more politically charged than ever, and here’s what to expect

6) Why are Malayalam films struggling to attract theatrical audiences?

>> While exhibitors and producers often tend to blame OTT platforms, the problem might be a little bit deeper

7) ‘I feel orphaned’: Jayaprada remembers K Viswanath’s life and legacy

>> Actor Jayaprada recalls the contribution of illustrious director K Viswanath and her association with him

8) Malayalam director-writer Ajayan Venugopalan on featuring expatriate life in his debut film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’

>> His slice-of-life comedy revolves around two elderly Indians and their unexpected escapades across rural America

9) Director Vamsy goes down memory lane sharing his film journey in a memoir

>> The filmmaker directed 25 movies that helped him carve a niche as a formidable director in the Telugu film industry

10) Colonial Cousins re-unite: Hariharan and Leslee Lewis on music, brotherhood and everything in between

>> As they come together after a decade, they take us on a nostalgic ride of their three-decade-long careers

11) Groove to ‘Ravanasura anthem,’ the electronic dance track from ‘Ravanasura’

>> Psytrance DJ-producer Novlik Nisudan speaks on the inspiration behind the track from Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie

12) Ram Alladi on his political fiction ‘Panne’

>> The writer-director speaks about his film, which explores how the individual’s freedom is bound by social restrictions

13) When Hyderabad witnessed BTS ‘mania’

>> The first-day-first-show of the BTS concert movie, ‘Yet to Come’, drew a large crowd of fans in Hyderabad

What to watch

1) Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi are splendid in ‘Farzi,’ but sell us a sham beneath the shine

Read the full review here

2) ‘The Fabelmans’ is Steven Spielberg’s gorgeous amble down a memory lane

Read the full review here

3) Kavin, Aparna Das impress in ‘DaDa,’ an emotional rollercoaster

Read the full review here

4) ‘A Man Called Otto’ is an endearing dark-comedy with a terrific Tom Hanks

Read the full review here

5) ‘Your Place or Mine’ has a promising premise that never takes off

Read the full review here

6) ‘Amigos’ has an interesting idea that is undone by lacklustre narration

Read the full review here

7) Mammootty’s film ‘Christopher’ is a long, poorly-scripted celebration of encounter killings

Read the full review here

8) Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan are stuck in a blunt con-drama, ‘Sharper’

Read the full review here

9) ‘Extraordinary’ is a superhero comedy about the perils of quarter-life crisis

Read the full review here

10) A magnificent Viola Davis powers ‘The Woman King,’ a great historical adventure

Read the full review here

11) Odia movie ‘Daman’ is a timely prescription for cinema with a cause

Read the full review here

12) ‘Dear Edward’ is a sincere exploration of grief that champions the value of community

Read the full review here

13) Jithu Madhavan’s horror-comedy ‘Romancham’ is a laugh riot

Read the full review here

14) Anurag Kashyap’s romance-drama ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is almost engaging, but not quite there

Read the full review here