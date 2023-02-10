First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Farzi’ and ‘The Fabelmans’

(This article forms a part of the First Day First Show newsletter that brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment. Subscribe now)
Around Tinsel Town
>> Veteran singer Vani Jairam passes away
Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, who sang over 10,000 songs across several Indian languages, passed away at the age of 77 earlier this week. In a career spanning over five decades, the renowned singer had lent her voice to several songs across 19 languages which included Tamil Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya and Bengali. Armed with a voice that lent itself effortlessly to any raga, and rasaa, she delighted audiences across the country. Gifted with a strong grounding in Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, she held a special place in Tamil film music and the hearts of legions of fans
Here’s a collection of articles by The Hindu on Vani Jairam
>> Grammys 2023
The Grammy Awards for the year 2023 were awarded in a grand ceremony earlier this week. The evening saw Beyoncé make history by becoming the most-decorated artist. The musician has now collected 32 awards.
From the red carpet moments to the spectacular wins, here are a few highlights from the Grammys 2023:
> Check out the complete list of winners here
> Grammys red carpet moments featuring Lizzo, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and more
> Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta’s creation on red carpet
> Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy
> Harry Styles wins album of the year Grammy
> Kim Petras becomes first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy
Bollywood
Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani get married
Salman Khan finishes shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’
Westland Books to publish official biography of superstar Sridevi
Saif Ali Khan, Anangsha Biswas join voice cast for new Audible podcast ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’
Ajay Devgn, Tabu start shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’
‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to re-release across India on Valentine’s Day
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri’s untitled Dharma entertainer to release on August 25
Vivek Agnohotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ wraps up shoot
Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik
Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps filming on ‘Chhorii’ sequel
‘English Vinglish’ to release in mainland China on Sridevi’s 5th death anniversary
Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, director Abhishek Pathak get married
Hollywood
Disney announces sequels to ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’
Armie Hammer reveals childhood sexual abuse and suicide attempt following sexual assault allegations
‘Tár’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ win big at London Critics’ Circle film awards
Disney’s Hong Kong service drops ‘Simpsons’ episode with ‘forced labour’ reference
Marvel superheroes return to Chinese cinemas after nearly four years
Salma Hayek says Hollywood blocked her from starring in comedies for two decades
‘Gladiator’ sequel set for November 2024 release
Ben Affleck-Matt Damon’s ‘AIR’ trailer out, film to premiere in India on Prime Video
Matthew McConaughey set to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series
Benedict Cumberbatch to star in, executive produce Netflix series ‘Eric’
Tim Allen to return as Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story 5’
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel in the works
‘Spartacus’ sequel series in the works at Starz
Ben Stiller in talks to star in ‘Three Identical Strangers’ limited series
Gillian Anderson to star in Netflix’s Prince Andrew interview film ‘Scoop’
‘The Consultant’ trailer out, series to premiere on February 24 on Prime Video
Apple TV+ renews ‘Tehran’ for third season, Hugh Laurie joins cast
‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edebiri joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast
Matthew Macfadyen joins Prime Video thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’
Daniel Dae Kim to lead Amazon’s spy thriller series ‘Butterfly’
17-year-old to helm A24 horror movie
Regional Cinema
Jackie Shroff joins cast of Rajinikanth-Nelson’s film ‘Jailer’
Rishab Shetty says next ‘Kantara’ movie will be a prequel, sets 2024 release for the film
Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court condition on screening ‘Kantara’
‘Thandakaaranyam’ is the title of Athiyan Athirai-Neelam Productions’ next
More ‘Drishyam’, ‘Drishyam 2’ remakes under development
Google Doodle celebrates P.K. Rosy, Malayalam cinema’s first heroine
Tamil actor-director T.P. Gajendran passes away
‘Gamak Ghar’ director Achal Mishra’s ‘Dhuin’ to stream on MUBI from February 10
World Cinema
French-English show ‘Liaison,’ starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 24
New in streaming
Coming to Netflix: Season 4 Part 1 of You, the Indian adaptation of Elite, Class, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher starter Your Place or Mine, and more
Coming to Netflix in 2023: Raj & DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu, Anushka Sharma’s sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, and more
K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023: Part 2 of the revenge drama The Glory, the time-slip romance A Time Called You, romance drama Doona!, and more
Korean films coming to Netflix in 2023: Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E, biopic film The Match, crime action film Believer 2, and more
New on Disney+ Hotstar in February: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager, documentary film J-Hope In The Box, and more
New on Amazon Prime Video: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi, Alison Brie’s Somebody I Used to Know, and more
Coming to Apple TV Plus: Multi-starrer series Extrapolations, Season three of Ted Lasso, mission-driven series Jane, and more
Essential reading
1) All’s well with Alison Brie: On ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ relationships, and Dave Franco
>> The actor-screenwriter also talks about her roles in shows like ‘Bojack Horseman,’ ‘Community’ and ‘GLOW’
2) Filmmaker Benjamin Caron and the cast of ‘Sharper’ discuss the dynamics on set, New York, and more
>> Benjamin, along with Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, discuss the film’s message and its character-driven nature
3) Filmmakers Mahesh Narayanan and Wanphrang Diengdoh talk ahead of IIHS’s Urban Lens film festival
>> Mahesh’s ‘Ariyippu’ and Wanphrang’s ‘Lorni - The Flaneur’ are set to be screened along with several other titles
4) Showrunner Howard Gordon on adapting ‘Accused’ for the global audience
>> Howard talks about the inspiration behind the adaptation and on navigating the many difficult topics it touches upon
5) Berlinale 2023: From Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to movies on Iran and a jury headed by Kristen Stewart
>> The 73rd edition of the festival is expected to be more politically charged than ever, and here’s what to expect
6) Why are Malayalam films struggling to attract theatrical audiences?
>> While exhibitors and producers often tend to blame OTT platforms, the problem might be a little bit deeper
7) ‘I feel orphaned’: Jayaprada remembers K Viswanath’s life and legacy
>> Actor Jayaprada recalls the contribution of illustrious director K Viswanath and her association with him
8) Malayalam director-writer Ajayan Venugopalan on featuring expatriate life in his debut film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’
>> His slice-of-life comedy revolves around two elderly Indians and their unexpected escapades across rural America
9) Director Vamsy goes down memory lane sharing his film journey in a memoir
>> The filmmaker directed 25 movies that helped him carve a niche as a formidable director in the Telugu film industry
10) Colonial Cousins re-unite: Hariharan and Leslee Lewis on music, brotherhood and everything in between
>> As they come together after a decade, they take us on a nostalgic ride of their three-decade-long careers
11) Groove to ‘Ravanasura anthem,’ the electronic dance track from ‘Ravanasura’
>> Psytrance DJ-producer Novlik Nisudan speaks on the inspiration behind the track from Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie
12) Ram Alladi on his political fiction ‘Panne’
>> The writer-director speaks about his film, which explores how the individual’s freedom is bound by social restrictions
13) When Hyderabad witnessed BTS ‘mania’
>> The first-day-first-show of the BTS concert movie, ‘Yet to Come’, drew a large crowd of fans in Hyderabad
What to watch
1) Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi are splendid in ‘Farzi,’ but sell us a sham beneath the shine
2) ‘The Fabelmans’ is Steven Spielberg’s gorgeous amble down a memory lane
3) Kavin, Aparna Das impress in ‘DaDa,’ an emotional rollercoaster
4) ‘A Man Called Otto’ is an endearing dark-comedy with a terrific Tom Hanks
5) ‘Your Place or Mine’ has a promising premise that never takes off
6) ‘Amigos’ has an interesting idea that is undone by lacklustre narration
7) Mammootty’s film ‘Christopher’ is a long, poorly-scripted celebration of encounter killings
8) Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan are stuck in a blunt con-drama, ‘Sharper’
9) ‘Extraordinary’ is a superhero comedy about the perils of quarter-life crisis
10) A magnificent Viola Davis powers ‘The Woman King,’ a great historical adventure
11) Odia movie ‘Daman’ is a timely prescription for cinema with a cause
12) ‘Dear Edward’ is a sincere exploration of grief that champions the value of community
13) Jithu Madhavan’s horror-comedy ‘Romancham’ is a laugh riot
14) Anurag Kashyap’s romance-drama ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is almost engaging, but not quite there
COMMents
SHARE